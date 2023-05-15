Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 34,068 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 77,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

