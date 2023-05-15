DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 151,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DexCom worth $84,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $161,080,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after buying an additional 195,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $121.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.