Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $109,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $89.26 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

