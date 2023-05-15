Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Discover Financial Services worth $247,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 241,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 125,134 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

