Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $262.54 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.25% of PBF Energy worth $262,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

