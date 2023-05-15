Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

MRO stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

