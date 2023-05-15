Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.