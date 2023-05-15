iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,094 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

