Prudential PLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 179.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

