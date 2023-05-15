ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $124,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $455.20 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 232.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,576. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

