Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 245,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $108,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.70 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

