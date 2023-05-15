Connolly Sarah T. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

