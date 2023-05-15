Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 696 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

