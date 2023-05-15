Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,075,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,375 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,249,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.78 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

