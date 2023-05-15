Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after acquiring an additional 269,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.