Prudential PLC Acquires 6,991 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

