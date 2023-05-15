Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,935 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

BSX opened at $53.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

