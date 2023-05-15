The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

