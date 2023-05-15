MAI Capital Management Sells 651 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.54 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

