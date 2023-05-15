Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYB opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

