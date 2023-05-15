Prudential PLC Buys 4,845 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Barclays lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile



LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

