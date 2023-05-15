Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Ross Stores worth $273,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.51 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

