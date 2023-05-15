Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

