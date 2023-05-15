Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

WD stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

