Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 295,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of PDC Energy worth $295,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.