Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,710 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of Crane worth $109,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Crane by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

