Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $98.54 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,319,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $98,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Carter’s by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

