Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $54,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Shares of RACE opened at $296.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $297.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.49.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

