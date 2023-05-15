Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445,140 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of HP worth $100,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,187,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 355,327 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in HP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 82,296 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.90 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

