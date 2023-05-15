Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

