Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

