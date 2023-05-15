Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
NYSE:XOM opened at $105.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
