Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,527 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $250,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,302,178 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
