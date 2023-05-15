Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Analog Devices worth $96,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

