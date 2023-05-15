JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 240,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

