Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.



