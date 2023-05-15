Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,721,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

AJG stock opened at $218.62 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.