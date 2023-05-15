NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,822.41 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5,599.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,060.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,647 shares of company stock valued at $65,688,954 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

