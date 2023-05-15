HC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

