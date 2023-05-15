MAI Capital Management Buys 2,980 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $63.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.