Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 42,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $162.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.