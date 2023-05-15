Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after buying an additional 2,105,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

