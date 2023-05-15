Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hess were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $64,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Price Performance

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

NYSE:HES opened at $132.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.