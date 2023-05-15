ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $647.51 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $615.16.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

