Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 898,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 267,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Diamondback Energy worth $128,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

