Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.52% of Bank OZK worth $277,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after purchasing an additional 442,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after buying an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,185,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.