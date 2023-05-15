Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 26,411 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

