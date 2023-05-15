Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $42,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after buying an additional 1,948,186 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,694,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

