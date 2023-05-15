Jennison Associates LLC Buys 922,618 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Ladder Capital worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.