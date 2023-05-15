Jennison Associates LLC Sells 229,079 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229,079 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $44,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,646 shares of company stock worth $32,294,398. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

